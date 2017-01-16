Iowan lo-fi electro-pop band Karen Meat visits Spacebar for Ugly Orange's first show of the year

click to enlarge
The first show of 2017 put on by upstart booking collective Ugly Orange features a performer just as off-kilter yet on-target as we’ve come to expect from UO. That intro out of the way, meet Karen Meat, the Des Moines-based outlet for songwriter Arin Eaton. Eaton, as Karen Meat, doesn’t go for the big ballad or the big anthem or earnest hooks or riffs, and her music is all the better for it. Karen Meat melds lo-fi electro-pop with Talking Heads and Devo-level snotty pop smarts, melded with a biting lyrical aesthetic and vocal delivery that owes more to left-of-the-dial weirdos like Jad Fair and Kevin Blechdom. Dance party is imminent; freaks only.
with TV Dinner, Manson Girls, Dustin Smith | 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 | Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson St. | facebook.com/spacebarorlando
| $5