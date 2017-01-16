Monday, January 16, 2017
Godzilla-sized Florida gator is not interested in humans
By Colin Wolf
on Mon, Jan 16, 2017 at 11:04 AM
I love Circle B. Nature at its best. Today on MMR.Posted by Kim Joiner on Sunday, January 15, 2017
A stupidly large Florida gator was captured on video last weekend, and it would appear it does
not care for the taste of humans.
Or maybe it was just full.
The video
, posted by Kim Joiner, shows the estimated 12-foot long alligator meandering in front of a group of perfectly edible photographers at the
Circle B Bar Reserve near Lakeland, Florida.
