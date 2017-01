Godzilla-sized Florida gator is not interested in humans

I love Circle B. Nature at its best. Today on MMR. Posted by Kim Joiner on Sunday, January 15, 2017

A stupidly large Florida gator was captured on video last weekend, and it would appear it doesnot care for the taste of humans.Or maybe it was just full.The video , posted by Kim Joiner, shows the estimated 12-foot long alligator meandering in front of a group of perfectly edible photographers at theCircle B Bar Reserve near Lakeland, Florida.