Florida man now has a very unfortunate tattoo

click to enlarge Photo via jordangarnett/Twitter

Y'all keep hating when we win it! I'll remember that you all weren't BELIEVERS! #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/x96G9yS3j2 — Jordan Garnett (@jordangarnett) December 6, 2016

@jordangarnett thanks for the jinx dickhole. You are what's wrong with the cowboys fan base. — Sam Anderson (@killtheclownzz) January 16, 2017

Back in December, Cowboys superfan Jordan Garnett of Boynton Beach, Florida, decided to get a very unfortunate tattoo, something he still has attached to his arm.Unfortunately for Garnett, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Cowboys Sunday night 34-31, rendering his new ink– which called for a Super Bowl Championship 51 victory for the Dallas Cowboy– useless and historically inaccurate.After the loss, the tattoo sparked almost immediate outrage from diehard fans, saying he "jinxed" the team.As of now, the poor guy has been spending most of Monday replying to an onslaught of tweets demanding a response. However, Garnett says he'll release a statement regarding his tattoo on Tuesday.Seriously can't wait.