Florida man now has a very unfortunate tattoo

Unfortunately for Garnett, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Cowboys Sunday night 34-31, rendering his new ink– which called for a Super Bowl Championship 51 victory for the Dallas Cowboy– useless and historically inaccurate.
Y'all keep hating when we win it! I'll remember that you all weren't BELIEVERS! #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/x96G9yS3j2— Jordan Garnett (@jordangarnett) December 6, 2016
As of now, the poor guy has been spending most of Monday replying to an onslaught of tweets demanding a response. However, Garnett says he'll release a statement regarding his tattoo on Tuesday.
@jordangarnett thanks for the jinx dickhole. You are what's wrong with the cowboys fan base.— Sam Anderson (@killtheclownzz) January 16, 2017
January 16, 2017
