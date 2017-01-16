Band of the Week: The Attack

click to enlarge Jim Leatherman

Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youCharlie Bender: vocalsBrad Palkevich: guitarMikey Cortes: bassFernando Esquiaqui: drumsThe Attack formed roughly around 2009. Informally, [we got together] a little bit earlier as a way to play music in the wake of Spitvalves' (Charlie, Mikey, Tito’s previous band) breakupNew Release:Previous Full-Length:We have a cool show coming up with our friends The Koffin Kats at Back Booth on Friday January 20th, then we hit the road for about a month with Less Than Jake, Pepper, and The Bunny Gang. That tour hits the St. Augustine Amphitheater, which we are really excited about.Reminiscent of bands you love.Fun,Fast, Exciting, Passionate, PositiveThis is a tough one, we’ve gotten to play with so many of our heroes in great cities and famous venues, but one of the most memorable has to be performing with the Mighty Mighty Bosstones at the 9:30 Club in D.C.Two of us (Brad and Charlie) own Enemy Ink, so we get to work with and play with a lot of locals. We love all the dudes in Panther Camp and Thomas Wynn and The Believers. However time, history, friendship, and humor will always point to our buddies the Supervillains.This is one where we are pretty lucky; almost every description includes sounds styles and bands we love. We just had a review in Alternative Press that referenced Rancid, Face to Face, and the Bouncing Souls. We can’t complain about that at all.Our favorite thing about Orlando is its vibrant, growing music scene with one of the largest universities in the country and tons of new music fans. Least favorite? Most of them listen to lousy EDM. It’s the worst.Right now, the biggest thing on our horizon is performing on Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise. Three days at sea with our friends in tons of bands like Voodoo Glow Skulls, the Bouncing Souls, and Less than Jake along with legends like NOFX and the English Beat. It sails out of Miami early March. We can’t wait.