The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 16, 2017

The Heard

Avalon Island hosts Merchandise guitarist David Vassalotti for a rare solo show

Posted By on Mon, Jan 16, 2017 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_david_vassalotti_-_broken_rope_cover_art.jpg
On the second Monday of each month, the Gallery at Avalon Island’s In-Between Series presents a new sonic adventure. The performers selected tend toward the experimental, but no genre-based pretense governs. This month’s installment brings David Vassalotti to the gallery. The longtime guitarist of 4AD recording artists Merchandise has stuffed four solo releases under his belt since 2011 in addition to Merchandise’s prolific output, with each album crawling further up the East Coast’s string of labels for release. Vassalotti’s latest, Broken Rope, released by Brooklyn’s Wharf Cat Records, was birthed early last year to a mountain of critical praise. Fear not: Vassalotti is no singer-songwriter prick with an acoustic guitar. He played every single note on Broken Rope and the suite of songs displays Vassalotti’s compositional chops to stunning effect. The album plods, pops, grates and kicks. The instrumentation is minimalist but never sparse and the songs are bound by aesthetic, not pinned together by genre-fixed dogmatism. Equal parts pop sensibility and machine manipulation, Vassalotti’s non-Merchandise performances are rare, so this is not to be missed.

7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 | The Gallery at Avalon Island, 39 S. Magnolia Ave. | 407-317-8367 | avalongallery.org | free

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    The In-Between Series: David Vassalotti @ The Gallery at Avalon Island

    • Mon., Jan. 16, 7 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Crystal Pepsi is probably at your Publix right now Read More

  2. Artegon Marketplace is closing for good Read More

  3. Florida woman intentionally drives SUV through T-Mobile store Read More

  4. Disney's new Emma Watson 'Beauty and The Beast' doll is a terrible nightmare Read More

  5. Freaky rap sensation Riff Raff drops a neon bomb on downtown (Backbooth) Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation