Avalon Island hosts Merchandise guitarist David Vassalotti for a rare solo show

On the second Monday of each month, the Gallery at Avalon Island’s In-Between Series presents a new sonic adventure. The performers selected tend toward the experimental, but no genre-based pretense governs. This month’s installment brings David Vassalotti to the gallery. The longtime guitarist of 4AD recording artists Merchandise has stuffed four solo releases under his belt since 2011 in addition to Merchandise’s prolific output, with each album crawling further up the East Coast’s string of labels for release. Vassalotti’s latest, Broken Rope
, released by Brooklyn’s Wharf Cat Records, was birthed early last year to a mountain of critical praise. Fear not: Vassalotti is no singer-songwriter prick with an acoustic guitar. He played every single note on Broken Rope
and the suite of songs displays Vassalotti’s compositional chops to stunning effect. The album plods, pops, grates and kicks. The instrumentation is minimalist but never sparse and the songs are bound by aesthetic, not pinned together by genre-fixed dogmatism. Equal parts pop sensibility and machine manipulation, Vassalotti’s non-Merchandise performances are rare, so this is not to be missed.
7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 | The Gallery at Avalon Island, 39 S. Magnolia Ave. | 407-317-8367 | avalongallery.org
| free