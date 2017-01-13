Friday, January 13, 2017
Someone broke into Avalon Exchange in Winter Park last night
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Fri, Jan 13, 2017 at 1:58 PM
click to enlarge
In the latest edition of the "Someone broke into..." series, Winter Park's upscale resale store Avalon Exchange
was burglarized early Friday morning.
The alarm went off at 7:28 a.m. after a back window was smashed with a rock.
While no one was injured, a pair of Nike SBs and a small amount of cash was stolen from the register.
Not saying there's a crime spree or anything, but this morning's break in is just the most recent local incident involving a smash-and-grab burglar.
Over the last few months, Ten10 Brewing Company
, Redlight Redlight
and Pizza Bruno have all had similar style break ins.
click to enlarge
Editor's note: Colin Wolf's wife is the owner of Avalon Exchange.
-
Photo via Avalon Exchange
Tags: Avalon Exchange, Break in, theft, burgle, Image