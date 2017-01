Someone broke into Avalon Exchange in Winter Park last night

click to enlarge Photo via Avalon Exhange

In the latest edition of the "Someone broke into..." series, Winter Park's upscale resale store Avalon Exchange was burglarized early Friday morning.The alarm went off at 7:28 a.m. after a back window was smashed with a rock.While no one was injured, a pair of Nike SBs and a small amount of cash was stolen from the register.Not saying there's a crime spree or anything, but this morning's break in is just the most recent local incident involving a smash-and-grab burglar.Over the last few months, Ten10 Brewing Company Redlight Redlight and Pizza Bruno have all had similar style break ins.