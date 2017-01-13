The Gist

Friday, January 13, 2017

Someone broke into Avalon Exchange in Winter Park last night

Posted By on Fri, Jan 13, 2017 at 1:58 PM

In the latest edition of the "Someone broke into..." series, Winter Park's upscale resale store Avalon Exchange was burglarized early Friday morning.

The alarm went off at 7:28 a.m. after a back window was smashed with a rock. While no one was injured, a pair of Nike SBs and a small amount of cash was stolen from the register.

Not saying there's a crime spree or anything, but this morning's break in is just the most recent local incident involving a smash-and-grab burglar.

Over the last few months, Ten10 Brewing Company, Redlight Redlight and Pizza Bruno have all had similar style break ins. 
Editor's note: Colin Wolf's wife is the owner of Avalon Exchange.

