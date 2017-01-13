Opening date set for Universal's Jimmy Fallon ride

Universal has teased the arrival of the Tonight Show host's new attraction for months, but now the theme park has officially set a date for the grand opening of its new ride.
According to Universal Orlando's blog, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon will officially open Thursday, April 6. This will coincide with Fallon bringing his late-night show to the theme park for taping from April 3-6.
Universal also announced that this will be its first ride with a Virtual Line experience.
Guests will be able to use the Official Universal Orlando Resort App or kiosks in the line to access a system that allows guests to virtually wait in line while enjoying the rest of the park. Then, when time is up, guests can head back and get right on the ride.
The new attraction promises to give guests the ultimate Tonight Show experience as they race Jimmy Fallon through the streets of New York City, complete with the Big Apple's sights, sounds and greasy-pizza smells.