Nightmares on Wax, Wolfram, DVS1 announced for Okeechobee Music Fest's Jungle51 rave

Photo by Brian Hensley Photography via Okeechobee Music Fest/Facebook
We don't want to alarm you, but Okeechobee Music Festival have passed on credible word that "the aliens have colonized" and they're ready to, naturally, throw a rave. The dusk-till-dawn extraterrestrial-themed rave component of Okeechobee, Jungle51, has just confirmed the lineup for this year's festival. If you attend Jungle 51 this year, you will have close encounters with Omar S, DVS1, Kim Ann Foxman, Ryan Elliott, Sebastian Mullaert aka Minilogue Live, Nightmares On Wax(!), UmFang, Wolfram, Lady Blacktronika, Julio, Keita Sano, IVVY, Ike Release, Simone Gatto, Ray Rose, Mayssam, John Noseda, Thick N' Thin, Aphreaq, OG AG. As with last year, the lineup was chosen by NYC's Sheik N’ Beik.