Friday, January 13, 2017

The Heard

Nightmares on Wax, Wolfram, DVS1 announced for Okeechobee Music Fest's Jungle51 rave

Posted By on Fri, Jan 13, 2017 at 2:40 PM

click image Welcome to the Jungle(51) - PHOTO BY BRIAN HENSLEY PHOTOGRAPHY VIA OKEECHOBEE MUSIC FEST/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Brian Hensley Photography via Okeechobee Music Fest/Facebook
  • Welcome to the Jungle(51)
We don't want to alarm you, but Okeechobee Music Festival have passed on credible word that "the aliens have colonized" and they're ready to, naturally, throw a rave. The dusk-till-dawn extraterrestrial-themed rave component of Okeechobee, Jungle51, has just confirmed the lineup for this year's festival. If you attend Jungle 51 this year, you will have close encounters with Omar S, DVS1, Kim Ann Foxman, Ryan Elliott, Sebastian Mullaert aka Minilogue Live, Nightmares On Wax(!), UmFang, Wolfram, Lady Blacktronika, Julio, Keita Sano, IVVY, Ike Release, Simone Gatto, Ray Rose, Mayssam, John Noseda, Thick N' Thin, Aphreaq, OG AG. As with last year, the lineup was chosen by NYC's Sheik N’ Beik.

Okeechobee Mustic & Arts Festival is happening March 2-5 at Sunshine Grove. Ticket packages can be purchased here.

