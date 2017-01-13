Florida woman intentionally drives SUV through T-Mobile store

click to enlarge
A cellphone video captured a Florida woman, who later told authorities she was "having a bad day," intentionally smashing her SUV into a T-Mobile store.
According to the Palm Beach Post
,
Wellington resident
Shinobia Montoria Wright was arrested Thursday after "parking" her
2005 Nissan Armada inside a T-Mobile store in Palm Springs, Florida, and then attacking the employees.
Wright was supposedly looking to get her cracked iPhone replaced. The damage to the T-Mobile store is estimated to be at least $30,000, reports the Post.
Wright was charged with aggravated battery, battery, burglary, criminal mischief over $1,000 and reckless driving.