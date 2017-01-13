Bloggytown

Friday, January 13, 2017

Florida woman intentionally drives SUV through T-Mobile store

Posted By on Fri, Jan 13, 2017 at 4:46 PM

click to enlarge newsengin.17434911_ps-t-mobile.jpg
A cellphone video captured a Florida woman, who later told authorities she was "having a bad day," intentionally smashing her SUV into a T-Mobile store.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Wellington resident Shinobia Montoria Wright was arrested Thursday after "parking" her 2005 Nissan Armada inside a T-Mobile store in Palm Springs, Florida, and then attacking the employees.

Wright was supposedly looking to get her cracked iPhone replaced. The damage to the T-Mobile store is estimated to be at least $30,000, reports the Post.

Wright was charged with aggravated battery, battery, burglary, criminal mischief over $1,000 and reckless driving. 

