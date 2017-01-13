Florida 'asshole' drives down I-95 with dog chained to roof of crate

click to enlarge
A video captured some Florida "asshole" driving down I-95 with his dog chained to the roof of a crate.
Brenna Cronin
, of Palm Coast, Florida captured the video while driving on I-95 Wednesday. January 11. "Just saw this asshole driving down 95 with a dog with the letter S branded into his right back leg, chained to the top of a cage....does anyone know this vehicle?" said Cronin. "Got off on 100 going towards flagler, I called the cops and they opened and investigation and have now found the owners, I am so happy this video was able to help these poor dogs out."
In a bizarre twist, the owner of the dog actually called WFOX
in Jacksonville and told the station that he did nothing wrong. Also, he explained that the dog liked riding on the roof of the crate.
Transporting "uncovered dogs" is a $93 infraction in
St. Johns County, and authorities are looking into the well-being of the dog.
