The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 13, 2017

The Gist

Disney World will no longer offer $700 tent rentals

Posted By on Fri, Jan 13, 2017 at 4:30 PM

click image PHOTO VIA @TOM_BRICKER/TWITTER
  • Photo via @Tom_Bricker/Twitter
Disney announced today that they will stop offering $700 tent rentals on February 17.

Tucked away near Space Mountain in Tomorrowland the cabanas, which were more like rental tents you'd see at a wedding, were introduced last November, and ran for a mere $645, which comes out to about $691 with tax.

Disney later dropped the price to $500.

The party tents, which held up to 8 people, included amenities like coveted shade, charging outlets, a lockable storage trunk, food delivery service, mini-fridge, light snacks, water and sodas, and, of course, Mickey ears.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Brightline railway debuts new Orlando to Miami passenger train Read More

  2. Artegon Marketplace is closing for good Read More

  3. Rapper Riff Raff is volunteering at Orlando Pet Alliance today Read More

  4. Someone broke into Avalon Exchange in Winter Park last night Read More

  5. Florida doctors and patients get green light for medical marijuana Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation