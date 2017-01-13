Disney World will no longer offer $700 tent rentals

click image Photo via @Tom_Bricker/Twitter

Disney announced today that they will stop offering $700 tent rentals on February 17.Tucked away near Space Mountainin Tomorrowland the cabanas, which were more like rental tents you'd see at a wedding, were introduced last November, and ran for a mere $645, which comes out to about $691 with tax.Disney later dropped the price to $500.The party tents, which held up to 8 people, included amenities like coveted shade, charging outlets, a lockable storage trunk, food delivery service, mini-fridge, light snacks, water and sodas, and, of course, Mickey ears.