Friday, January 13, 2017

Crystal Pepsi is probably at your Publix right now

Posted By on Fri, Jan 13, 2017 at 10:55 AM

A recent sighting at the Publix on South Orange Avenue and Michgan St.
  • Holly V. Kapherr
  • A recent sighting at the Publix on South Orange Avenue and Michgan St.
Jorts, New Kids on the Block, Furby, JNCOs, Dr. Martens, NES, Candace Cameron on Full(er) House, Pokémon, the Cold War — they've all come back from the 1990s to haunt us in the past year.

Now, Pepsi has re-released one of the weirdest beverages to hit the market since Orbitz.

For a "very limited time only," Crystal Pepsi is on shelves at Publix for 99 cents a bottle. When I went grocery shopping yesterday, every single person in the checkout line behind me had at least one. I'm betting their "limited time" offer might extend a little further than they thought.

In an uncertain time where the present seems too ominous to be real, a little nostalgia can go a long way, even in the form of a clear cola that makes absolutely no sense.

While you're sipping on your clear carbonation and getting a taste of 20th-century progress, enjoy this commercial for Crystal Pepsi from 1993. The future is now...again.


