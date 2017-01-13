Friday, January 13, 2017
Chicago house DJ Mystic Bill plays Vinyl Arts Bar this Saturday
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Jan 13, 2017 at 4:06 PM
click image
-
Photo via Mystic Bill/Facebook
Local dance promoters Open House Conspiracy
are starting off 2017 strong, bringing in veteran Chicago-via Miami techno DJ Mystic Bill
to ply his classic Chicago house sound
at Vinyl Arts Bar. A highly-regarded cult figure within techno/house circles (he even recorded for Chicago's Trax Records
), this is a pretty heavy "get" for OHC.
Mystic Bill spins at Vinyl Arts Bar this Saturday night
in the company of Tampa's Brian Busto and OHC head Austen van der Bleek. Tickets can be had for $15-$20 and can be purchased here
.
Tags: Mystic Bill, Vinyl Arts Bar, Miami, Techno, DJ, House, Image