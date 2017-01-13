The Heard

Friday, January 13, 2017

Chicago house DJ Mystic Bill plays Vinyl Arts Bar this Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Jan 13, 2017 at 4:06 PM

click image PHOTO VIA MYSTIC BILL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Mystic Bill/Facebook
Local dance promoters Open House Conspiracy are starting off 2017 strong, bringing in veteran Chicago-via Miami techno DJ Mystic Bill to ply his classic Chicago house sound at Vinyl Arts Bar. A highly-regarded cult figure within techno/house circles (he even recorded for Chicago's Trax Records), this is a pretty heavy "get" for OHC.

Mystic Bill spins at Vinyl Arts Bar this Saturday night in the company of Tampa's Brian Busto and OHC head Austen van der Bleek. Tickets can be had for $15-$20 and can be purchased here.

