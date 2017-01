UB40, Toby Keith, Jason Derulo and more announced for Universal Mardi Gras lineup

click image Photo via Ne-Yo/Facebook

Ne-Yo

Universal Studios Orlando has announced the lineup for its series of concerts that accompany the general revelry of their annual Mardi Gras re-enactment. This year's selection of artists includes a varied roster of musicians from the '70's, '80s, '90s and '00s even ...Trace AdkinsNe-YoCollective SoulX AmbassadorsFifth HarmonyKool & The GangOlivia Newton-JohnUB40Toby KeithJason Derulo,Earth, Wind & Fire, FunkThe All-American RejectsAll performances take place on the Music Plaza stage and concerts are free for park attendees.