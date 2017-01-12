The Heard

Thursday, January 12, 2017

UB40, Toby Keith, Jason Derulo and more announced for Universal Mardi Gras lineup

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 12:59 PM

click image Ne-Yo - PHOTO VIA NE-YO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Ne-Yo/Facebook
  • Ne-Yo
Universal Studios Orlando has announced the lineup for its series of concerts that accompany the general revelry of their annual Mardi Gras re-enactment. This year's selection of artists includes a varied roster of musicians from the '70's, '80s, '90s and '00s even ...

Feb. 4: Trace Adkins
Feb. 11: Ne-Yo
Feb. 18: Collective Soul
Feb. 19: X Ambassadors
Feb. 25: Fifth Harmony
March 4: Kool & The Gang
March 5: Olivia Newton-John
March 11: UB40
March 12: Toby Keith
March 18: Jason Derulo,
March 19: Earth, Wind & Fire, Funk
March 25: The All-American Rejects

All performances take place on the Music Plaza stage and concerts are free for park attendees.

