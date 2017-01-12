UB40, Toby Keith, Jason Derulo and more announced for Universal Mardi Gras lineup

Universal Studios Orlando has announced the lineup for its series of concerts that accompany the general revelry of their annual Mardi Gras re-enactment. This year's selection of artists includes a varied roster of musicians from the '70's, '80s, '90s and '00s even ...
Feb. 4: Trace Adkins Feb. 11: Ne-Yo Feb. 18: Collective Soul Feb. 19: X Ambassadors Feb. 25: Fifth Harmony March 4: Kool & The Gang March 5: Olivia Newton-John March 11: UB40 March 12: Toby Keith March 18: Jason Derulo, March 19: Earth, Wind & Fire, Funk March 25: The All-American Rejects
All performances take place on the Music Plaza stage and concerts are free for park attendees.