Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Bloggytown

Three arrested for aiding suspected cop killer Markeith Loyd

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 10:36 AM

PHOTO VIA MARKEITH LOYD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Markeith Loyd/Facebook
Three people have been arrested so far for helping Markeith Loyd, who is suspected of killing Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton earlier this week and fatally shooting his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, back in December.
Zarghee Mayan - PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Photo via Orange County Sheriff's Office
  • Zarghee Mayan
Zarghee Mayan, who was Loyd's former manager at Texas Fried Chicken, was arrested Tuesday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office for aiding the murder suspect. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Loyd showed up at the restaurant armed and wearing a bullet proof vest two days before allegedly killing Sgt. Clayton. Police say Mayan gave Loyd free food while knowing he was on the run.
click to enlarge Lakensha Smith-Loyd - PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Photo via Orange County Sheriff's Office
  • Lakensha Smith-Loyd
On Wednesday, Loyd's niece, Lakensha Smith-Loyd, was also arrested by Orange County Sheriff's deputies. The arrest report alleges Smith-Loyd picked up $200 from Mayan that he owed Loyd for previous work at the Texas Fried Chicken restaurant that Mayan manages.

And, finally, Loyd's ex-girlfriend, Jameis "Tiny" Slaughter, was arrested Wednesday, reports the Sentinel. Authorities say four days after Dixon was killed, Slaughter collected rent money from a woman at Loyd's apartment, and planned to give it to Loyd. She was also uncooperative during questioning, and instead of providing her real name, she gave her twin sister's name. Slaughter was charged with giving a false name adversely affecting another.
click to enlarge Jameis "Tiny" Slaughter - PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Photo via Orange County Sheriff's Office
  • Jameis "Tiny" Slaughter
All three have been charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

The search for Loyd is now entering it's fourth day and law enforcement officials are still offering a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Loyd.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Artegon Marketplace is closing for good Read More

  2. Orlando comedian creates informative video explaining why 'I-4 to 408 sucks' Read More

  3. Florida doctors and patients get green light for medical marijuana Read More

  4. WTF is going on with these new Guy Fieri dishes at Planet Hollywood Observatory? Read More

  5. The Sausage Castle has burned to the ground Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation