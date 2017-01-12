The Gist

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Science Night Live offers all the fun of Otronicon without the kids

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge ROBERTO GONZALEZ
  • Roberto Gonzalez
The most fun you can have at Otronicon happens Saturday at Science Night Live. Otronicon puts the spinach in the chocolate: It’s a whirlwind of game demos, laser battles, fighter pilot simulations and Pokémon-themed lab experiments, but the actual purpose is to get people excited about STEM education. (Blergh! Keep your math and science out of our fun, nerds!) But Science Night Live is just pure entertainment – you don’t need to understand the physics behind a Tesla coil to enjoy a stage full of them wildly sparking and thrumming along with ArcAttack’s chain mail-clad guitarist and robot drummer. No one needs to know how lasers work to get sweaty and giggly playing laser tag on the Science Center rooftop terrace. And no grounding in acoustics or cymatics is necessary to marvel at Conduit, an installation by local artist Ginger Leigh (aka Synthestruct) that creates audio and visual patterns triggered by tactile interaction with water. However, if you decide you do want to know how all of those things work, you’re in the right place – someone there will definitely be willing to explain it all.

8-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 (Otronicon runs Friday-Monday, Jan. 13-16) | Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St. | 407-514-2000 | osc.org/snl | $15.95
