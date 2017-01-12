Bloggytown

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Penny Hardaway will finally be inducted into the Orlando Magic hall of fame

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 12:50 PM

Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway will be inducted into the Orlando Magic hall of fame later this month, the team announced Thursday.

The ceremony will take place on January 20 at the Amway Center during the Magic’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Hardaway will join fellow inductees Nick Anderson, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic co-founder Pat Williams and franchise owner Rich DeVos.

The 6'7 point guard averaged 19 points, 6.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.95 steals per game in his career with the Magic. Hardaway was named All-NBA First team twice, and ranks among the franchise leaders in several categories including steals (third, 718), assists (fourth, 2,343), and field goals made (sixth, 2,542).

Now, if we could just get Lil Penny at least an honorable mention that would be great. 

