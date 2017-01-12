Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Bloggytown

Orlando Police Chief John Mina to Markeith Loyd: 'Be a man, face what's coming to you'

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 4:52 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORLANDO POLICE DEPARTMENT/TWITTER
  • Photo via Orlando Police Department/Twitter
While speaking to the press this afternoon, Orlando Police Chief John Mina spoke directly to suspected cop killer Markeith Loyd. saying he should "be a man."

"Be a man and turn yourself in,” said Mina to Loyd. "Face what’s coming to you."

Mina also announced that they've found the clothes Loyd was wearing when he shot and killed Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton on Monday, and that the suspect was likely wearing a bullet-proof vest, which would explain why he wasn't injured in the shootout.

So far, Mina says OPD has received over 750 tips about Loyd, and that they authorities are pursuing all leads.

Crimeline is still offering a $100,000 reward for any information leading to Loyd's arrest.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Artegon Marketplace is closing for good Read More

  2. Orlando comedian creates informative video explaining why 'I-4 to 408 sucks' Read More

  3. UB40, Toby Keith, Jason Derulo and more announced for Universal Mardi Gras lineup Read More

  4. Florida doctors and patients get green light for medical marijuana Read More

  5. Three arrested for aiding suspected cop killer Markeith Loyd Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation