The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 12, 2017

The Gist

Nerd Nite and the Buehler Planetarium team up for Space Nite at the Abbey

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge JEREMY THOMAS
  • Jeremy Thomas
Nerd Nite – the nomadic monthly low-key lecture series that invites experts to put an entertaining spin on esoteric science topics – joins forces with representatives from Seminole State College’s Buehler Planetarium for a special space-themed night this week. The speakers include Seth Mayo, the curator of astronomy at Daytona’s Museum of Arts & Sciences, along with Michael McConville and Derek Demeter of the Buehler Planetarium. And in keeping with Nerd Nite’s focus on accessibility for the laypeople, the titles of the presentations should pique the interest of non-doctoral science enthusiasts: “Comets and Alcohol and Spaghettification, Oh My!: A Hands-On Guide to the Oddities of the Universe” from Mayo; “Death by Snu-Snu, or All the Ways Space Will Kill You” from McConville; and “The Top Ten Things About the Universe That Will Blow Your Mind!” from Demeter. After you get both entertained and educated, you can get a quick hands-on lesson on telescopes from Seminole College and see some heavenly bodies for yourself.

6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 | The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive | orlando.nerdnite.com | $10 suggested donation
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Nerd Nite Orlando: Space Nite @ The Abbey

    • Thu., Jan. 12, 7 p.m. $10 suggested donation
    • Buy Tickets

  • Free
    Telescope Thursdays @ The Abbey

    • Thu., Jan. 12, 7-9 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando comedian creates informative video explaining why 'I-4 to 408 sucks' Read More

  2. The Sausage Castle has burned to the ground Read More

  3. WTF is going on with these new Guy Fieri dishes at Planet Hollywood Observatory? Read More

  4. Markeith Loyd's niece arrested for helping him elude authorities Read More

  5. Orlando man arrested for aiding suspected cop killer Markeith Loyd Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation