Nerd Nite and the Buehler Planetarium team up for Space Nite at the Abbey

Nerd Nite – the nomadic monthly low-key lecture series that invites experts to put an entertaining spin on esoteric science topics – joins forces with representatives from Seminole State College’s Buehler Planetarium for a special space-themed night this week. The speakers include Seth Mayo, the curator of astronomy at Daytona’s Museum of Arts & Sciences, along with Michael McConville and Derek Demeter of the Buehler Planetarium. And in keeping with Nerd Nite’s focus on accessibility for the laypeople, the titles of the presentations should pique the interest of non-doctoral science enthusiasts: “Comets and Alcohol and Spaghettification, Oh My!: A Hands-On Guide to the Oddities of the Universe” from Mayo; “Death by Snu-Snu, or All the Ways Space Will Kill You” from McConville; and “The Top Ten Things About the Universe That Will Blow Your Mind!” from Demeter. After you get both entertained and educated, you can get a quick hands-on lesson on telescopes from Seminole College and see some heavenly bodies for yourself.
6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 | The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive | orlando.nerdnite.com
| $10 suggested donation