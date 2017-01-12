Bloggytown

Thursday, January 12, 2017

LYNX buses now have free WiFi

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 1:54 PM

LYNX is now offering free WiFi on all 300 of its buses, making public transportation that more appealing.

In a press release, the bus system controlled by the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority announced passengers only need to select "LYNX-Bus WIFI" on their device setting and accept the terms and conditions for free WiFi. A password is not required to get onto the network.

"Our board of directors envisions transforming LYNX into an agency that is attractive to all Central Floridians," says Edward L. Johnson, LYNX chief executive officer, in a statement. "As we continue to roll out new technologies which will allow passengers to read and send emails, communicate through social media, and read their favorite electronic publication or correspondence while our operators take them safely to their destination, this is the first step in meeting that expectation."

LYNX says it's also developing a mobile fare payment system and an app for customers to help plan their trips. A LYNX spokesperson tells 90.7 WMFE that it will cost $280,000 to put WiFi on the buses, but that will be offset by advertising sales on the "LYNX-Bus WIFI" main page.

