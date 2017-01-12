Thursday, January 12, 2017
Disney World introduces new after-hours 'Star Wars' event
By Colin Wolf
Disney World announced today the addition of a new after-hours special event c
alled Star Wars: Galactic Nights.
The event, which will be happening at the same time as the Star Wars Celebration
(running from April 13-16), will take place April 14.
Disney promises live talk show appearances from Star Wars
cast members, new experiences and, of course, to have all of your favorite Star Wars attractions open for most of the night
Tickets run for $129. However, there's $5 discount if you're 3-9 year-old. May the savings be with you.
