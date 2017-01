Disney World introduces new after-hours 'Star Wars' event

click to enlarge Photo via Disney

Disney World announced today the addition of a new after-hours special event called Star Wars: Galactic Nights. The event, which will be happening at the same time as the S tar Wars Celebration (running from April 13-16), will take place April 14.Disney promises live talk show appearances fromcast members, new experiences and, of course, to have all of your favorite Star Wars attractions open for most of the nightTickets run for $129. However, there's $5 discount if you're 3-9 year-old. May the savings be with you.