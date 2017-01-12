The Gist

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Disney World introduces new after-hours 'Star Wars' event

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 1:09 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
Disney World announced today the addition of a new after-hours special event called Star Wars: Galactic Nights.

The event, which will be happening at the same time as the Star Wars Celebration (running from April 13-16), will take place April 14.

Disney promises live talk show appearances from Star Wars cast members, new experiences and, of course, to have all of your favorite Star Wars attractions open for most of the night

Tickets run for $129. However, there's $5 discount if you're 3-9 year-old. May the savings be with you.

