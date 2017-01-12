Thursday, January 12, 2017
Dave Chapelle's upcoming tour has two Florida stops
By Rachel LeBar
on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 4:47 PM
Stand-up comedian Dave Chapelle will be hitting the road in the next few weeks to begin his 2017 tour
, which will include two stops in the Sunshine State.
The tour hits the Florida Theatre in Jacksonville on February 8 and the Van Wezel in Sarasota on February 11. Tickets will go on sale January 13 and are expected to start at $65.
Can't make it to the show? That's okay, the comedian just announced that he will be releasing three never-before-seen comedy specials on Netflix
in 2017.
