The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 12, 2017

The Gist

Dave Chapelle's upcoming tour has two Florida stops

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 4:47 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DAVE CHAPELLE
  • Photo via Dave Chapelle
Stand-up comedian Dave Chapelle will be hitting the road in the next few weeks to begin his 2017 tour, which will include two stops in the Sunshine State.

The tour hits the Florida Theatre in Jacksonville on February 8 and the Van Wezel in Sarasota on February 11. Tickets will go on sale January 13 and are expected to start at $65.

Can't make it to the show? That's okay, the comedian just announced that he will be releasing three never-before-seen comedy specials on Netflix in 2017.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Artegon Marketplace is closing for good Read More

  2. Orlando comedian creates informative video explaining why 'I-4 to 408 sucks' Read More

  3. UB40, Toby Keith, Jason Derulo and more announced for Universal Mardi Gras lineup Read More

  4. Florida doctors and patients get green light for medical marijuana Read More

  5. Three arrested for aiding suspected cop killer Markeith Loyd Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation