WTF is going on with these new Guy Fieri dishes at Planet Hollywood Observatory?
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 3:03 PM
click to enlarge
Photo via Disney
Lobster Feast Fra Diavolo
Disney released details today on a few select dishes from the new Guy Fieri–designed menu at Planet Hollywood Observatory, and we're just going to assume this entire menu is conceptual art.
Here are a few of the better dishes worth highlighting:
Lobster Feast Fra Diavolo
This dish (pictured above) includes a heaping scoop of "s'getti" plowed into a lobster carcass. A one-way ticket to Flavortown, clearly this delicacy is Planet Hollywood's finest food, stuffed with its second finest food. Also, the fork you see in the picture is optional; just eat this with a big wooden salad tong.
click to enlarge
Photo via Disney
Bacon Mac N Cheese Burger Love. Peace. Burger grease. Oh yeah, Guy gets meaty. A pile of fried onions, bacon, mac & cheese and his signature donkey sauce rest comfortably above a big juicy burger patty. Now remember, as Guy says, “You don’t have to eat a whole cheeseburger, just take a piece of the cheeseburger.” We're just disappointed there's not a hot dog wedged in here somehow.
click to enlarge
Photo via Disney
World Famous Chicken Crunch This dish is perfect for all you poultry heads who wish you could eat crisp chicken tenders nestled in a bird's nest, inside of a chicken sculpture. Look, when you’re calling Flavortown, my man, these golden-fried chicken tenders are the crunch ring back tone.
click to enlarge
L.A. Lasagna A reimagined take on lasagna with Bolognese sauce, roasted garlic cream and tomato basil sauce. A dish also known in some circles as "Guy's Thighs."
According to Planet Hollywood Observatory's website, reservations are currently being accepted as of Jan. 16, though an official opening date has not yet been announced.
Anyway, we can't wait to eat these dishes as loudly as possible.