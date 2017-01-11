Wednesday, January 11, 2017
There's a petition to make Leia an official Disney Princess
By Rachel LeBar
on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 11:12 AM
Following the recent death of actress Carrie Fisher, a StarWars fan has taken it upon himself to put out a petition
to make Princess Leia a Disney princess.
Disney acquired the rights to the StarWars franchise from Lucasfilm in 2012, and while Leia has captured the hearts of many StarWars fans, she has yet to officially be named a Disney princess.
Cody Christensen of Utah started the Chang.org petition, and so far it has been quite a hit with almost 95,000 signatures to date. It will be sent to Disney's CEO Bob Iger once it reaches its targeted 150,000 signatures.
Christensen's change.org page included his reasoning for the petition:
"After the tragic loss of Carrie Fisher, we feel that it is only fitting for Disney to do away with the rule that an official Disney princess must be animated and make Leia a full-fledged princess. This would be a wonderful way to remember Carrie and a welcoming to one of Disney's new properties that is beloved by millions."
Your move, Disney.
