Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Bloggytown

The Sausage Castle has burned to the ground

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 8:08 AM

click image Mike Busey and his Sausage Castle
  • Mike Busey and his Sausage Castle
The Sausage Castle, once considered the "Wildest house in America," has burned to the ground.

All the dildos, stripper poles, tiki bars, hot tubs ... gone.

The fire occurred sometime early Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, reports WFTV. Firefighters were able control the blaze, but the St.Cloud home is considered a complete loss. While no cause of the fire has been reported, the incident is still under investigation.

The home was vacant for the past 6 months, following an onslaught of fines from the county regarding code violations dating back to 2009. Back in February of 2016, Osceola County spokesperson Mark Pino said resident Mike Busey, and the owners of the property, were responsible for over $1 million in unpaid fines, of which Busey was directly responsible for $340,000.
click image Mike Busey and his Sausage Castle
  • Mike Busey and his Sausage Castle
Over the years the Sausage Castle, at 3881 Hickory Tree Road, featured a rotating cast of strippers, b-list celebrities, veterans and anyone else looking for a good party. It was also the spotlight of an extremely popular story on Vice.

Related: 20 insane photos from Mike Busey's Sausage Castle (NSFW)


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Here are the victims of the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting Read More

  2. Someone broke into Ten10 Brewing Company last night Read More

  3. Thousands of Sabal Trail Pipeline protesters will gather at Suwannee River this weekend Read More

  4. Carnival Cruise Line hires former Disney employee, unveils its own version of MyMagic+ Read More

  5. Sheriff deputy killed in pursuit of Markeith Loyd was former UCF football player Norman Lewis Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation