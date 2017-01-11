The Sausage Castle has burned to the ground

click image
Mike Busey and his Sausage Castle
The Sausage Castle, once considered the "Wildest house in America
," has burned to the ground.
All the dildos, stripper poles, tiki bars, hot tubs ... gone.
The fire occurred sometime early Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, reports WFTV
. Firefighters were able control the blaze, but the St.Cloud home is considered a complete loss. While no cause of the fire has been reported, the incident is still under investigation.
The home was vacant for the past 6 months, following an onslaught of fines from the county regarding code violations
dating back to 2009. Back in February of 2016, Osceola County spokesperson Mark Pino said resident Mike Busey, and the owners of the property, were responsible for over $1 million in unpaid fines, of which Busey was directly responsible for $340,000.
Over the years the Sausage Castle, at 3881 Hickory Tree Road, featured a rotating cast of strippers, b-list celebrities, veterans and anyone else looking for a good party. It was also the spotlight of an extremely popular story on Vice
.
