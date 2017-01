Orlando comedian creates informative video explaining why 'I-4 to 408 sucks'

click to enlarge

Orlando comedian and actor Rauce Padgett has a theory on why the interchange at I-4 and 408 "sucks."Well, in short because he invented it. Not really, but his character in the video above did.Presented by Document Life , the short film follows the so-called creative engineer of the I-4 to 408, which he claims took him about 35 minutes."When going from I-4 West to 408 West you have to cross over a lane. Now here's the kicker, that lane is filled with people from I-4 East going to 408 East. It doesn't work," said Padgett."People always ask me why I made it like that, because my uncle died of a heart clot. And I figured what better way to keep him in memory, then to have all of Orlando go through exactly what my uncle's heart did in the "heart" of Orlando."Now you know.