Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Wear your best faux fur to Migos this Friday at Venue 578

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 11:59 AM

Gwinnett County, Georgia’s young hip-hop hitmakers Migos – that’s Quavo, Takeoff and Offset to the uninitiated – had one hell of a 2016. The highly buzzed-about trio signed to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label pre-West’s breakdown and Trump photo op; they finally cut through record label red tape to get a release date for their long-delayed second album, Culture; and they collaborated with a plethora of likeminded artists – including West, Travis Scott, Yo Gotti, Niykee Heaton and Gucci Mane – while holding their own against these often varied sonic presences. Migos are best known for bringing dabbing to the masses with their 2015 anthem “Look at My Dab,” and are thus indirectly responsible for the beyond surreal sight of Paul Ryan upbraiding the son of Rep. Roger Marshall for continuously dabbing during Marshall’s swearing-in ceremony mere days ago. As Aleister Crowley once predicted, when nothing is true, everything is permitted. The word is that this show is poised to sell out, so get your tickets now.

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 | Venue 578, 578 N. Orange Ave. | 407-883-9033 | venue578.com | $45-$65
