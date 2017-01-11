Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Tip Jar

Florida Jimmy John's employees fired for using dough as jump rope

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 11:37 AM


Employees at a Jimmy John's restaurant in Jacksonville were fired after Snapchat videos surfaced of them using bread dough as a jump rope.

News 4 JAX reports the restaurant's management told state inspectors the dough was extra and trashed after employees used it to play. The owners of the restaurant, James and Rebecca Williams, wouldn't talk to the television station but issued a statement, saying:
"Our investigation confirmed the dough used in the video was immediately discarded after the incident, however we do not condone this behavior from our employees and appropriate action has been taken to prevent this from ever happening again. We have been serving the community at this site for more than four years and will continue to provide only the highest quality and freshest product to our customers."

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Sausage Castle has burned to the ground Read More

  2. Orlando man arrested for aiding suspected cop killer Markeith Loyd Read More

  3. Here are the victims of the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting Read More

  4. Someone broke into Ten10 Brewing Company last night Read More

  5. Thousands of Sabal Trail Pipeline protesters will gather at Suwannee River this weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation