Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Florida Jimmy John's employees fired for using dough as jump rope
Posted
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 11:37 AM
Employees at a Jimmy John's restaurant in Jacksonville were fired after Snapchat videos surfaced of them using bread dough as a jump rope.
News 4 JAX
reports the restaurant's management told state inspectors the dough was extra and trashed after employees used it to play. The owners of the restaurant, James and Rebecca Williams, wouldn't talk to the television station but issued a statement, saying:
"Our investigation confirmed the dough used in the video was immediately discarded after the incident, however we do not condone this behavior from our employees and appropriate action has been taken to prevent this from ever happening again. We have been serving the community at this site for more than four years and will continue to provide only the highest quality and freshest product to our customers."
Tags: jimmy john's, florida weird, florida food, Image