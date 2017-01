click to enlarge Marvel vs. Capcom 2

Take a break from your PS4 or Xbox One and take a trip down memory lane. Retro gamers take over Spacebar with multiple free-to-play Dreamcast games while DJs provide the soundtrack. It’s a c-c-combo that can’t be beat – except by ever more sophisticated technology.9 p.m. Friday; Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson St.; free;