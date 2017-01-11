The Heard

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

The Heard

Cherry Glazerr announce Orlando show for the spring

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 4:22 PM

click image PHOTO VIA CHERRY GLAZERR/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Cherry Glazerr/Facebook
Los Angeles' band Cherry Glazerr — the brainchild of guitarist/singer Clementine Creevy and currently garnering a fair amount of buzz for their much-anticipated new album, Apocalipstick (to be released Jan. 20 by Secretly Canadian) — have announced an Orlando show for their U.S. tour promoting said new album. And not only that, $1 from every ticket purchased will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Cherry Glazerr play the Social at 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, along with Brooklyn trio Ian Sweet and Lala Lala. Tickets are $13 and can be purchased here.

