The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

The Heard

Bonnaroo Festival 2017 announces lineup

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 4:23 PM

click image U2 - PHOTO VIA U2/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via U2/Facebook
  • U2
The lineup for this summer's Bonnaroo Arts & Music Festival has been made official today, and it's indeed a "stacked bill."

Confirmed performers include: U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Weeknd, Chance the Rapper, Lorde, the xx, Major Lazer, Travis Scott, Future Islands, Tegan & Sara, Crystal Castles, Noname, the Head and the Heart, Glass Animals, Tove Lo, Tory Lanez, Portugal. The Man, Gallant, D.R.A.M., Francis and the Lights, BADBADNOTGOOD, Kevin Morby, James Vincent McMorrow, Margo Price, Flatbush Zombies, White Reaper, Flatbush Zombies and Bad Suns. This year's festival takes place on the weekend of June 8-11 in Manchester, TN.

If you can't make it out the festival you can see headliners play full sets closer to home: U2 in Tampa on June 11 or Ft. Lauderdale on June 14 playing the Joshua Tree album in its entirety; Red Hot Chili Peppers in Orlando on April 26; or the Weeknd in Sunrise on May 11 or Tampa on May 12.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando comedian creates informative video explaining why 'I-4 to 408 sucks' Read More

  2. The Sausage Castle has burned to the ground Read More

  3. WTF is going on with these new Guy Fieri dishes at Planet Hollywood Observatory? Read More

  4. Orlando man arrested for aiding suspected cop killer Markeith Loyd Read More

  5. Here are the victims of the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation