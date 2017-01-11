Bonnaroo Festival 2017 announces lineup

Confirmed performers include: U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Weeknd, Chance the Rapper, Lorde, the xx, Major Lazer, Travis Scott, Future Islands, Tegan & Sara, Crystal Castles, Noname, the Head and the Heart, Glass Animals, Tove Lo, Tory Lanez, Portugal. The Man, Gallant, D.R.A.M., Francis and the Lights, BADBADNOTGOOD, Kevin Morby, James Vincent McMorrow, Margo Price, Flatbush Zombies, White Reaper, Flatbush Zombies and Bad Suns. This year's festival takes place on the weekend of June 8-11 in Manchester, TN.
If you can't make it out the festival you can see headliners play full sets closer to home: U2 in Tampa on June 11 or Ft. Lauderdale on June 14 playing the Joshua Tree album in its entirety; Red Hot Chili Peppers in Orlando on April 26; or the Weeknd in Sunrise on May 11 or Tampa on May 12.