Wednesday, January 11, 2017

25 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 12:21 PM

click image PHOTO VIA MELISSA CRESPO
  • Photo via Melissa Crespo
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I 10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
Adam Engelson 8 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Mike Dunn 8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
The Timothy Eerie Band 10 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Thursday, Jan. 12
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thawind Mills 8 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.

Friday, Jan. 13
Floorplay: Frankie Alex & Trini D. 10 pm at Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St.
The Bloody Jug Band Friday 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Saturday, Jan. 14
Melissa Crispo 8 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Cheryl Anderson 8 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
La Sanse Takes Orlando 11 am at Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive.

Sunday, Jan. 15
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.
Jack Williams 7:30 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.
La Sanse Takes Orlando 11 am at Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive.
Marc With a C's Annual Birthday Show 7 pm at The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park.

Monday, Jan. 16
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Meiuuswe 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The In-Between Series: David Vassalotti 7 pm at The Gallery at Avalon Island, 39 S. Magnolia Ave.
Reggae Mondae With Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Robotman 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Tuesday, Jan. 17
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.

