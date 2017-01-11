25 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Wednesday, Jan. 11 Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I 10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave. Adam Engelson 8 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland. Mike Dunn 8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave. The Timothy Eerie Band 10 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, Jan. 12 Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park The Mellow Relics 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave. Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. Thawind Mills 8 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Friday, Jan. 13 Floorplay: Frankie Alex & Trini D. 10 pm at Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St. The Bloody Jug Band Friday 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Saturday, Jan. 14 Melissa Crispo 8 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park. Cheryl Anderson 8 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park. La Sanse Takes Orlando 11 am at Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive.
Sunday, Jan. 15 Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540. Jack Williams 7:30 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave. La Sanse Takes Orlando 11 am at Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive. Marc With a C's Annual Birthday Show 7 pm at The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park.
Monday, Jan. 16
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park. Meiuuswe 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. The In-Between Series: David Vassalotti 7 pm at The Gallery at Avalon Island, 39 S. Magnolia Ave. Reggae Mondae With Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave. Robotman 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Tuesday, Jan. 17 The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave. Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.