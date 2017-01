Someone broke into Ten10 Brewing Company last night

click to enlarge Photo via Ten10/Facebook

Dear Stranger,



Thank you for helping yourself to our cash last night. It seems you've been making the rounds around town. All we have to say is...We don't know who you are. We don't know what you want. If you are looking for ransom I can tell you we don't have money, but what we do have are a very particular set of skills. Skills we have acquired over a very long career. Skills that make us a nightmare for people like you...We will find you.



#Mills50 #Orlando #willfindyou

A break in occurred at Ten10 Brewing Company last night, but unfortunately for these criminals, these Mills 50 brewers have a particular set of skills.Ten10 posted about the break in on their Facebook page this morning with the following caption: