Orlando is the third worst city in the country for pedestrians

click image
-
Photo via John Pastor on Flickr.
Orlando is a terrible place to use your legs.
According to a 2016 report
produced by Smart Growth America, Orlando is one of the most dangerous cities in the country for pedestrians, with streets designed more for speed than safety.
Smart Growth America uses a Pedestrian Danger Index, a number composed using pedestrian death statistics and the number of people who walk to work, to rank the most dangerous foot traffic cities in the country.
The Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford area ranks third nationally, with 575 fatalities and a PDI of 234.7. This is a decrease from 2014
, when Orlando ranked No. 1 in the study.
In fact, the study found that Florida is the most dangerous state for pedestrians in the country. From 2005 to 2014, 5,142 pedestrians were killed in Florida. That's nearly 3 out of every 100,000 people that are killed annually in accidents.
All seven of the most dangerous metropolitan areas in the country are found in Florida.
The most dangerous of these is the Cape Corals-Fort Meyers area, where 165 people died between 2005 and 2014. The area's PDI is 283.1, five times as much as the national average of 53.8.
Overall, old people and minorities are killed the most. The study found that people of color, especially African Americans, and adults over the age of 65 were overrepresented in pedestrian death statistics.
In Florida, where 41.5 percent of the population is non-white, 42.5 percent of pedestrian deaths are nonwhite individuals.
Florida has also been ranked the worst state in the country for bicyclists
and Orlando itself is a motorist's nightmare, ranked 7th in the worst-designed cities
in the country.