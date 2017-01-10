Gnarly Barley's fifth anniversary party will have 53 beers on draft

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy The Gnarly Barley on Facebook
Clear your schedule for Saturday – you have drinking to do. How else are you going to make it through Gnarly Barley's fifth-anniversary list of 53 draught beers other than having literally nothing else to do that day?
You'll have plenty of time to work your way through them, too, since the party starts at noon on Jan. 14 and continues through 2 a.m. on Jan. 15 at the South Orange Avenue spot.
For a full list of all the stouts, pilsners, sours, lagers and porters you'll find at the event, visit the Facebook event page
.
The brew house and beer garden will also have some food specials ready to go, including a specialty hummus, five different tacos (including a veggie one), two kinds of slow-roasted sliders and a dessert by Heidi's Homemade.
Live entertainment continues throughout the day and into the evening with performances by Alex Cole & Tonz, Who Rescued Who and more.
Gnarly Barley
7431 S. Orange Ave.
407-854-4999
thegnarlybarley.com