Englebert Humperdinck postpones Bob Carr concerts

Velvety smooth and incredibly named crooner Engelbert Humperdinck has postponed all his Florida concerts - including an engagement this Saturday at the Bob Carr Theater - due to illness. A statement on the event page for the Carr concert reads:
We regret to inform you that the Engelbert Humperdinck concerts in Florida have been postponed due to Engelbert contracting influenza. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to him coming to Florida very soon. Tickets can be refunded at point of purchase.
No makeup date has been scheduled at this point. We wish Mr. Humperdinck a speedy recovery.