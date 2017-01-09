U2 announce two Florida stops on upcoming 'Joshua Tree' tour

In celebration of their 1987 album The Joshua Tree, rock super-group U2 has announced a new world tour beginning in May 2017.
The band will land in Florida Saturday, June 11, in Miami and on Wednesday, June 14 in Tampa.
Sorry, Orlando.
The Joshua Tree Tour will take the band first through the Canada and the U.S., then through Europe where they will circle back to their original home of Dublin, Ireland before finishing the tour in Brussels.
During the tour, U2 will headline Bonnaroo, a popular music and arts festival out of Tennessee, and the first American music festival the band has ever headlined.
Theiconic album, that basically put U2 on the map, will be played in its entirety throughout the length of each show, including hits like "With or Without You," "Where the Streets Have No Name" and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For."