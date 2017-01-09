The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 9, 2017

The Heard

U2 announce two Florida stops on upcoming 'Joshua Tree' tour

Posted By on Mon, Jan 9, 2017 at 1:20 PM


click image PHOTO VIA U2
  • Photo via U2
In celebration of their 1987 album The Joshua Tree, rock super-group U2 has announced a new world tour beginning in May 2017.

The band will land in Florida Saturday, June 11, in Miami and on Wednesday, June 14 in Tampa.

Sorry, Orlando.

The Joshua Tree Tour will take the band first through the Canada and the U.S., then through Europe where they will circle back to their original home of Dublin, Ireland before finishing the tour in Brussels.

During the tour, U2 will headline Bonnaroo, a popular music and arts festival out of Tennessee, and the first American music festival the band has ever headlined.
The iconic album, that basically put U2 on the map, will be played in its entirety throughout the length of each show, including hits like "With or Without You," "Where the Streets Have No Name" and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For."

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Police offer $60k for info leading to arrest of suspected cop killer Read More

  2. No one wants to work in Florida prisons Read More

  3. Chief John Mina: Debra Clayton was 'a hero' Read More

  4. Florida will now use a new experimental lethal injection drug Read More

  5. A farewell to cornerstone punk and metal promoter Non-Prophet Organization Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation