Tony Bennett announces Orlando concert for this spring

Legendary crooner Tony Bennett is marking his 90th birthday with - what else? - a tour!
The performer, who is blazing new paths in musical longevity, has just announced a clutch of concert dates this spring that include an Orlando show. The singer, a contemporary of Frank Sinatra, will be touring behind a new album of duets with the likes of Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder.
Bennett will play the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts' Walt Disney Theater on Sunday, March 5 at 8 p.m. Opening for Bennett is his daughter, Antonia Bennett. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. for $49.50 (and up). Purchase here.