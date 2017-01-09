The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 9, 2017

The Heard

Tony Bennett announces Orlando concert for this spring

Posted By on Mon, Jan 9, 2017 at 1:56 PM

click image PHOTO VIA TONY BENNETT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Tony Bennett/Facebook
Legendary crooner Tony Bennett is marking his 90th birthday with - what else? - a tour!

The performer, who is blazing new paths in musical longevity, has just announced a clutch of concert dates this spring that include an Orlando show. The singer, a contemporary of Frank Sinatra, will be touring behind a new album of duets with the likes of Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder.

Bennett will play the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts' Walt Disney Theater on Sunday, March 5 at 8 p.m. Opening for Bennett is his daughter, Antonia Bennett. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. for $49.50 (and up). Purchase here.


Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Police offer $60k for info leading to arrest of suspected cop killer Read More

  2. No one wants to work in Florida prisons Read More

  3. Chief John Mina: Debra Clayton was 'a hero' Read More

  4. Florida will now use a new experimental lethal injection drug Read More

  5. A farewell to cornerstone punk and metal promoter Non-Prophet Organization Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation