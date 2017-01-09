Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 9, 2017

Bloggytown

Sheriff deputy killed in pursuit of Markeith Loyd was former UCF football player Norman Lewis

Posted By on Mon, Jan 9, 2017 at 5:31 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UCF/TWITTER
  • Photo via UCF/Twitter
The Orange County Sheriffs Office has named the deputy who died this morning in a motorcycle crash while searching for murder suspect Markeith Loyd, as former UCF player Norman "Big Norm" Lewis.

Lewis was assisting in the search for Loyd, who is wanted for the murder of Sgt. Debra Clayton, and the killing of his former pregnant girlfriend back in December.

Lewis was an eleven year veteran of the Orange County Sheriff's Office, and was a member of the motors/DUI unit. While at UCF, Lewis was an offensive lineman from 2000-2003 for the Knights. He also earned his bachelors degree in criminal justice in 2004.

After learning of Lewis' death, UCF sent out a statement. “Master Sgt. Clayton and Deputy First Class Lewis dedicated their lives to making our community safer, and they were outstanding role models,” said UCF President Hitt. “Our UCF family joins the Orlando Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Office in mourning their deaths. They are heroes and Knights forever.”

As of now, authorities are still searching for Markeith Loyd, who is considered armed and very dangerous. OPD is offering up to $60,000 for any information leading to the arrest of Loyd.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida restaurant wants employees to pay out of pocket for doing a bad job Read More

  2. Orlando Police offer $60k for info leading to arrest of suspected cop killer Read More

  3. No one wants to work in Florida prisons Read More

  4. U2 announce two Florida stops on upcoming 'Joshua Tree' tour Read More

  5. Chief John Mina: Debra Clayton was 'a hero' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation