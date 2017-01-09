Service industry workers finally get to ring in the New Year at the Courtesy tonight

click to enlarge
Every New Year’s Eve we go out, we get hammered, we laugh, we cry, we throw up on the person we wanted to kiss at midnight. (What, that’s never happened to you? Well la-dee-dah, Fancy Pants!) And every year, a silent witness shakes their head at our shenanigans: the bartender. So crucial to our New Year’s goals yet so physically between us and the alcohol, bartenders bear witness to countless triumphs and tribulations every year on Dec. 31. But what about them? When is it the bartender’s turn to cut loose and water a garden of regrets? Service industry members need look no further than Courtesy Bar this year for a New Year’s Eve especially for them. This, of course, digs another rabbit hole: Who bartends the bartender’s party? Who polices the police – and the bartenders? In both cases, it appears to be another bartender. But enough with the existentialism, and on to the drinking! Kick up your heels, barkeeps! You’ve been taking care of this mouthy Chicago transplant since July, and – believe us – you’ve earned this.
9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 | The Courtesy Bar, 114 N. Orange Ave. | 407-450-2041 | thecourtesybar.com
| $15-$25