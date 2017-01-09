Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 9, 2017

Bloggytown

Orlando Eye lit blue tonight in honor of this morning's fallen deputies

Posted By on Mon, Jan 9, 2017 at 7:56 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORLANDO EYE/TWITTER
  • Photo via Orlando Eye/Twitter
The Orlando Eye is blue tonight in honor of Orlando Police Department's Sgt. Debra Clayton and Deputy First Class Norman Lewis of the Orange County Sheriff's Office, both of which passed away in the incidents surrounding wanted suspect Markeith Loyd.

According to the Orlando Police Department, Clayton was shot while attempting to detain Loyd, who was wanted for murdering his pregnant girlfriend on December 13. Clayton was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Two hours later, Lewis was killed in a motorcycle crash while searching for Loyd. Lewis also passed away at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

As of now, authorities are still searching for Markeith Loyd, who is considered armed and very dangerous. OPD is offering up to $60,000 for any information leading to the arrest of Loyd.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sheriff deputy killed in pursuit of Markeith Loyd was former UCF football player Norman Lewis Read More

  2. Florida restaurant wants employees to pay out of pocket for doing a bad job Read More

  3. Orlando Police offer $60k for info leading to arrest of suspected cop killer Read More

  4. Disney's new Emma Watson 'Beauty and The Beast' doll is a terrible nightmare Read More

  5. No one wants to work in Florida prisons Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation