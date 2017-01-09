The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 9, 2017

The Heard

Nashville's Great Minds kick off the Space Station's New Year with aggro hardcore

Posted By on Mon, Jan 9, 2017 at 10:57 AM

click to enlarge Great Minds (Nashville)
  • Great Minds (Nashville)
Now this is a sign of good things to come for 2017. The much-loved DIY/performance venue Space Station – which hosted everything from a dramatic reading of Sartre’s No Exit to a vaporwave showcase to Latinx punks Ruleta Rusa last year – has been sadly silent as of late, but this stacked, heavy bill is a great excuse to reacquaint yourself with the place. Local extreme noise terror duo Freakazoid are anchoring the show, aiding and abetting Valdosta’s Machinist, a quartet dealing into a hyperspeed hardcore/thrash synthesis, along with Nashville metalcore practitioners Death Card, and aggro, Victory-style hardcore troupe Great Minds (also from Nashville). Show starts early, don’t fall prey to the seductive wiles of punk time, because these sets are going to be brief and brutally to the point.

with Death Card, Machinist, Freakazoid | 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 | The Space Station, 2539 Coolidge Ave. | 321-356-2804 | lowerearthorbit.com | $7
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Great Minds, Death Card, Machinist, Freakazoid @ The Space Station

    • Mon., Jan. 9, 7 p.m. $7

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. No one wants to work in Florida prisons Read More

  2. Florida will now use a new experimental lethal injection drug Read More

  3. NRA-endorsed senator still thinks guns should be allowed in Florida airports Read More

  4. Disney may have accidentally released the opening dates for Pandora –The World of Avatar Read More

  5. Divers film rare encounter with whale shark near Jupiter, Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation