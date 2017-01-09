Nashville's Great Minds kick off the Space Station's New Year with aggro hardcore

click to enlarge
Now this is a sign of good things to come for 2017. The much-loved DIY/performance venue Space Station – which hosted everything from a dramatic reading of Sartre’s No Exit
to a vaporwave showcase to Latinx punks Ruleta Rusa last year – has been sadly silent as of late, but this stacked, heavy bill is a great excuse to reacquaint yourself with the place. Local extreme noise terror duo Freakazoid are anchoring the show, aiding and abetting Valdosta’s Machinist, a quartet dealing into a hyperspeed hardcore/thrash synthesis, along with Nashville metalcore practitioners Death Card, and aggro, Victory-style hardcore troupe Great Minds (also from Nashville). Show starts early, don’t fall prey to the seductive wiles of punk time, because these sets are going to be brief and brutally to the point.
with Death Card, Machinist, Freakazoid | 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 | The Space Station, 2539 Coolidge Ave. | 321-356-2804 | lowerearthorbit.com
| $7