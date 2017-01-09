The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 9, 2017

The Heard

Green Day announce summer tour, including two Florida shows

Posted By on Mon, Jan 9, 2017 at 4:24 PM

click image PHOTO VIA GREEN DAY/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Green Day/Facebook
Pop-punk godfathers Green Day have today announced the next leg of dates for their "Revolution Radio" tour, starting this August. The band is undertaking some serious road work in the U.S. to promote their newest album, released late last year, Revolution Radio. Sadly, no Orlando shows were included in today's announcement, but there are two other Florida concerts to choose from.

Green Day will be playing the Perfect Vodka Ampitheatre in West Palm Beach on Sunday, September 3; and the MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre in Tampa on Tuesday, September 5. Tickets for all dates go on sale this Friday, January 13. Purchase them here.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Police offer $60k for info leading to arrest of suspected cop killer Read More

  2. Florida restaurant wants employees to pay out of pocket for doing a bad job Read More

  3. No one wants to work in Florida prisons Read More

  4. U2 announce two Florida stops on upcoming 'Joshua Tree' tour Read More

  5. Chief John Mina: Debra Clayton was 'a hero' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation