Green Day announce summer tour, including two Florida shows

Pop-punk godfathers Green Day have today announced the next leg of dates for their "Revolution Radio" tour, starting this August. The band is undertaking some serious road work in the U.S. to promote their newest album, released late last year, Revolution Radio. Sadly, no Orlando shows were included in today's announcement, but there are two other Florida concerts to choose from.
Green Day will be playing the Perfect Vodka Ampitheatre in West Palm Beach on Sunday, September 3; and the MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre in Tampa on Tuesday, September 5. Tickets for all dates go on sale this Friday, January 13. Purchase them here.