Disney's new Emma Watson 'Beauty and The Beast' doll is a terrible nightmare

click to enlarge Photo vua Yzre/Reddit

Disney released a new doll portraying Emma Watson's "Belle" in the upcoming live-action, and it looks nothing like something from your worst nightmares.Some say it looks like Justin Bieber, others say Obama . However, everyone can agree there's just something not right about it.Anyway, the point is this abomination was somehow approved as worthy for retail, despite the fact if stare in its eyes long enough you see the way die.The new Disney film is set to hit theaters March 17.