Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 9, 2017

Bloggytown

Chief John Mina: Debra Clayton was 'a hero'

Posted By on Mon, Jan 9, 2017 at 12:55 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORLANDO POLICE DEPARTMENT/TWITTER
  • Photo via Orlando Police Department/Twitter
Speaking with press this morning, Orlando Police Chief John Mina referred to Debra Clayton, the 17-year police veteran who was shot in the line of duty this morning, as a hero.

"She will be deeply missed," said Mina about the slain wife and mother of two. "She was extremely committed to our youth, and really our community," he continued. "She organized several marches against violence by herself. That's how committed she was."
Clayton was reportedly gunned down by suspect Markeith Loyd at a Walmart in Pine Hills near Princeton and John Young Parkway, early this morning.

According to the Orlando Police Department, Clayton was shot while attempting to detain Loyd, who was wanted for murdering his pregnant girlfriend on December 13. Clayton was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Also, two hours later, a sheriffs deputy was killed in a motorcycle crash in pursuit of Loyd. The Orange County Sheriffs Department has not yet released the name of the fallen officer because they are still attempting to notify the family.

Mayor Buddy Dyer commented on today tragic events and also called for a day of mourning. "She will be missed as a mother, as a wife, a daughter and a sister," he said. "I know that our entire city will support the family in any way we can."

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Police offer $60k for info leading to arrest of suspected cop killer Read More

  2. No one wants to work in Florida prisons Read More

  3. Florida will now use a new experimental lethal injection drug Read More

  4. A farewell to cornerstone punk and metal promoter Non-Prophet Organization Read More

  5. Disney may have accidentally released the opening dates for Pandora –The World of Avatar Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation