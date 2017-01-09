Band of the Week: Expert Timing

click to enlarge
Welcome to Orlando Weekly
's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Expert Timing
.
Expert Timing is playing Will's Pub on Saturday, Jan. 14 with Deadaires, the Pauses, and Debt Neglector.
Just the facts:
Who's in the band?
Jeff Snyder - Guitar/Vocals
Katrina Snyder - Bass/Vocals
Gibran Colbert - Drums
When did the band form?
In March of 2016 we wrote and recorded a demo and by April we played our first show with our friend Tim McGowan on drums. Tim later moved to Tampa and our current lineup has Gibran Colbert on drums.
Currently available releases:
We have one self-titled demo released on Bandcamp.
Websites:
Facebook
Instagram
Describe your sound in five words:
Another day another dog meme.
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
Our first show ever in April 2016 with Dikembe and Slingshot Dakota at the Patio. We committed to playing in February without having any songs, a drummer or even a band name and somehow we pulled it off and had so much fun.
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Crit, The Pauses and Drug (from Tampa) are a few of the great locals we have played with, but honestly this town is full of great bands.
What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
People have said we sound like The Anniversary, Piebald, and The Rentals. We are not complaining.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
We have an incredible community of kind, talented musicians. We love going to shows and seeing so many faces we know and just supporting everyone in their endeavors. Our least favorite thing is probably the lack of venues, especially those for all ages shows. Granted the venues we do have are wonderful, but it can be quite hard to book a show in Orlando compared to some other Florida cities like Gainesville and Tampa.
Any big news to share?
We are part of a four-way split with Dikembe, Prince Daddy & The Hyena and Henrietta that should be released this month by Death Protector Collective.
Also, we just finished recording a five-song EP in NY. We had the pleasure of having our friend and incredible drummer Tom Patterson of Slingshot Dakota play on it, we’re really proud of the songs and can’t wait to share them with everyone.