Band of the Week: Expert Timing

click to enlarge Jim Leatherman

Just the facts:



<a href="http://experttiming.bandcamp.com/album/2016-demo">2016 Demo by Expert Timing</a>

Five questions:



Welcome to's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youJeff Snyder - Guitar/VocalsKatrina Snyder - Bass/VocalsGibran Colbert - DrumsIn March of 2016 we wrote and recorded a demo and by April we played our first show with our friend Tim McGowan on drums. Tim later moved to Tampa and our current lineup has Gibran Colbert on drums.We have one self-titled demo released on Bandcamp.Another day another dog meme.Our first show ever in April 2016 with Dikembe and Slingshot Dakota at the Patio. We committed to playing in February without having any songs, a drummer or even a band name and somehow we pulled it off and had so much fun.Crit, The Pauses and Drug (from Tampa) are a few of the great locals we have played with, but honestly this town is full of great bands.People have said we sound like The Anniversary, Piebald, and The Rentals. We are not complaining.We have an incredible community of kind, talented musicians. We love going to shows and seeing so many faces we know and just supporting everyone in their endeavors. Our least favorite thing is probably the lack of venues, especially those for all ages shows. Granted the venues we do have are wonderful, but it can be quite hard to book a show in Orlando compared to some other Florida cities like Gainesville and Tampa.We are part of a four-way split with Dikembe, Prince Daddy & The Hyena and Henrietta that should be released this month by Death Protector Collective.Also, we just finished recording a five-song EP in NY. We had the pleasure of having our friend and incredible drummer Tom Patterson of Slingshot Dakota play on it, we’re really proud of the songs and can’t wait to share them with everyone.