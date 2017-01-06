The Gist

Friday, January 6, 2017

Uncomfortable Brunch kicks off 2017 with Darren Aronofsky's notorious 'Requiem for a Dream'

Posted By on Fri, Jan 6, 2017 at 10:01 AM

click to enlarge gal_requiem_for_a_dream.jpg
Unlike a lot of the Uncomfortable Brunch film picks, this month’s movie isn’t wall-to-wall sex. (Although it has its moments, it’s no Salo. Or Visitor Q. Or Night Porter, or Wetlands, or … well, you get it.) The discomfort produced by Darren Aronofsky’s Requiem for a Dream is of a more sly variety – this chronicle of addiction comes closer to capturing the experience of a high than any other drug movie we can think of, and the seductive nature of the trip is barely overshadowed by the horrors of the fall, which Aronofsky also limns with terrifying precision. Ellen Burstyn and Jennifer Connolly are astonishing in this film, and it’s astonishing that they committed to these parts as full-out as they did; Jared Leto and Marlon Wayans don’t embarrass themselves, and that’s all we can ask. (Fun fact: Clint Mansell’s score, performed by the Kronos Quartet, is notable for the much-used-since-2000 “Lux Aeterna”; “Life Eternal,” from Mansell’s score for the “San Junipero” episode of Black Mirror, bears more than a slight resemblance.)

1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | uncomfortablebrunch.com | $10-$12
