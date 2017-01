click to enlarge Gabriel Barletta

Nightcall, a new collaboration between Crosstown Sounds and TMD, promises a night of fresher than fresh sounds. Midnight Inspector, Danny G., Alex C. and Blair Sound Design kick off the New Year with plenty of new music to refresh your ear palate and get you looking forward again instead of back at the Year Which Must Not Be Named.10 p.m. Saturday; Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson St.; free-$3; facebook.com/spacebarorlando