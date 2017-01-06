The Scene returns to Venue 578 to showcase the best in Orlando hip-hop

click to enlarge
What would be a productive way to start your 2017, as a fan of art and music? We’d suggest you start local; more specifically, take in a hefty dose of Orlando-based creativity across music, dance and visual art all in one spot, in the company of a bunch of likeminded heads. Phraydoe Peans and Mango Beats have got you covered. They’re holding their annual Scene fest one more time. Billed as an “indi music and arts festival,” the Scene is built on a hip-hop foundation but takes in all genres and platforms: MCs, bands, B-boys, street art, vendors, spoken word. The fest aims to unite the various creative tribes in the City Beautiful, and who doesn’t like a good party?
with Family Gang, Nosis, Dear Tatiana, Sweet Cambodia, Fighting the Silence and many more | 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 | Venue 578, 578 N. Orange Ave. | 407-872-0066 | venue578.com
| $10