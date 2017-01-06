Sushi & Seoul food truck to participate in world street-food fest in UAE February

-
Photo courtesy Sushi & Seoul On The Roll on Facebook
Chef Al Ruiz of the much-loved Sushi & Seoul On The Roll
food truck has been keeping mum about a super-exciting opportunity to represent Orlando's food scene worldwide. Now, it's official. In February, he'll travel to Abu Dhabi and Dubai to participate in the Street Feast Festival.
Alongside 10 of the best food trucks from the U.S. and U.K., as well as 10 trucks from the United Arab Emirates, Ruiz and his crew will dish up sushi and Korean fusion food to the thousands of festival attendees.
Other participants include chefs Andy Bates
of Food Network UK, Emilio Molina of Kaiyo Grill
in Islamorada and other street-food luminaries.
It's still in the locked box what Ruiz will have on the menu for the event, but whatever it turns out to be, we're sure he'll do us proud.
Find out where Sushi & Seoul is next on their Facebook page
and follow them on Twitter @sushiAndSeoul
.